NATO stands up to Trump after he claimed he 'didn't know if Europe would defend the US'

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte firmly rebuffed U.S. President Donald Trump’s suggestion that European allies might not defend the United States in a crisis.

Trump, who recently questioned whether NATO would come to America’s aid, was met with a clear message: if the U.S. were ever attacked, its European partners would stand with it, Rutte said.

The assurance came during a bilateral meeting, where Rutte stressed that all allies remained committed to collective defence and solidarity, even as Trump’s comments sparked fresh unease in transatlantic relations.

