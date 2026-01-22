Donald Trump instantly rebuked by China over 'loser' wind farm comments

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Donald Trump sparked global ridicule with false claims about China and wind energy.

The US president insisted China “makes all the windmills” but doesn’t use them, mocking wind farms and those who invest in them.

Several fact-checks have since shown China leads the world in installed wind power capacity and generation, with more turbines and farms than any other country, directly contradicting Trump’s comments.

Beijing swiftly defended its renewable strategy, saying it has the largest wind power system globally and robust carbon-reduction policies, while critics say Trump’s remarks undermine serious climate discussions.

"China's efforts to tackle climate change and promote the development and application of renewable energy in the world are obvious to all," Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, said at a regular press conference on Thursday [via Reuters].

Why not read...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.