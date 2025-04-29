Deportation of 'illegal aliens' won't be slowing down anytime soon

Video
Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor, Stephen Miller, has stressed that deportation numbers will only increase over time.
Miller said to the press yesterday (28 April): "Once we clear away some of these rogue district court injunctions, we will be able to operate with an even greater degree of force and speed."
The Trump administration continues to place blame on previous President Joe Biden and his stance on immigration.
