What to stream: New Stanley Tucci series and Yellowstone spinoff lead this week's picks

This week promises a diverse array of entertainment, with the highly anticipated Yellowstone spinoff, Dutton Ranch, leading the charge alongside new music from Colombian superstar Maluma. Viewers can also delve into a new Netflix true crime documentary, enjoy the return of Stanley Tucci’s culinary adventures, and hear a fresh album from pop-punk favourites The All-American Rejects.

Among the new cinematic offerings, the psychological thriller Lurker arrives on HBO Max this Friday, 15 May. Directed by Emmy-winner Alex Russell, the film delves into the intense parasocial relationships of internet fandoms, exploring the power dynamics within the entourage of a rising pop musician. Starring Théodore Pellerin and Archie Madekwe, Russell drew inspiration from "obsessive thrillers" such as Whiplash and Black Swan.

The Netflix true crime documentary The Crash looks into a 2022 car crash in Ohio, in which 17-year-old Mackenzie Shirilla slammed her car into a brick building at 100 mph, killing her boyfriend and his friend, and the conflicting narratives around that night. It begins streaming Friday, May 15.

Also coming to Netflix? Black Phone 2, streaming on Saturday, May 16, which sees the return of Ethan Hawke’s The Grabber (who, yes, was killed in the first movie) who is intent on getting revenge against Mason Thames four years later.

This combination of images shows promotional art for the films, from left, "Black Phone 2," "The Crash," and "Lurker" Universal/Netflix/Mubi via AP

In music, Colombian sensation Maluma unveils his latest collection, Loco x Volver, on Friday, 15 May.

The album is described as a vibrant celebration of his heritage, blending reggaetón and dancehall with traditional folkloric sounds, featuring tracks like "Pa’ la seca" with Ryan Castro and "Con El Corazón" alongside the late Yeison Jiménez.

Meanwhile, pop-punk stalwarts The All-American Rejects are set to release Sandbox, their fifth studio album and first full-length record in nearly 15 years. Fans can expect their signature blend of "big hooks, big chords, big choruses and bigger fun".





This combination of album cover images shows “Loco x Volver” by Maluma, left, and "Sandbox" by The All-American Rejects Sony Music Entertainment via AP, left, and Slick Shoes via AP

Television screens will also be busy. Netflix offers the true crime documentary The Crash, alongside the second season of Pop Culture Jeopardy!, hosted by Colin Jost, with new episodes dropping daily from Monday until 5 June. Categories include "bummer movie endings" and "Broadway on the big screen".

Stanley Tucci embarks on another gastronomic journey in the second season of "Tucci in Italy", arriving on Disney+ and Hulu from Tuesday.

This season sees the actor exploring regions such as Sicily, Campania, and Sardinia, meeting locals and sampling regional delicacies. For fans of romance, the hockey-themed series "Off Campus" makes its debut on Prime Video this Wednesday. The show follows the love lives of college hockey players, with each season focusing on a different relationship.

Felicity Blunt, left, and Stanley Tucci arrive at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

The first season stars Belmont Cameli and Ella Bright, while Antonio Cipriano and India Fowler are set to lead the second. Finally, the much-anticipated Yellowstone spinoff, Dutton Ranch, premieres on Paramount+ on Friday, 15 May. Set a year after the original series finale, it follows Beth and Rip as they relocate to a new ranch in Texas, with Annette Bening and Ed Harris also featuring in the cast.

For gamers, UK developer Supermassive Games, known for horror titles like Until Dawn, presents Directive 8020. Launching on PlayStation 5, Xbox X/S, and PC this Tuesday, the sci-fi thriller draws inspiration from classics such like Alien and The Thing. Players find themselves 12 light-years from Earth after a colony ship crash on Tau Ceti f, facing hostile organisms and questioning the loyalty of their crewmates.