Trump is ranting about heaven again – and everyone had the same response

US president Donald Trump has once again turned his attention to the afterlife, just months after telling Fox News that while he wants to “try and get to heaven if possible”, he “[hears] I’m really at the bottom of the totem pole” – and the social media responses are exactly what you’d expect.

While travelling on Air Force One on Sunday, Fox News’ senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked him about his prior comments on heaven and asked if his work bringing about a peace deal in the Middle East, between Israel and Hamas, helped at all.

Trump replied: “I’m being a little cute. I don’t think there’s anything going to get me in heaven. I really don’t. I think I’m not maybe heaven-bound.

“I may be in heaven right now as we fly on Air Force One. I’m not sure I’m going to be able to make heaven, but I’ve made life a lot better for a lot of people.”

The Republican’s latest remarks have been branded “the most self-aware statement” he has ever made:

Another said it was “maybe the scariest":

And a third joked it was the “first time he didn’t lie”:

The classic ClickHole headline made an appearance:

And even Democrat congresswoman Jasmine Crockett waded in to agree with Trump and say there would be “no pearly white gates” for the Republican:

Heaven isn’t the only subject Trump returned to over the weekend, as he also pushed the conspiracy theory regarding FBI involvement in the January 6 insurrection yet again.

