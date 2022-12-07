Donald Trump has said the US is in “big trouble” after yet another one of his electoral endorsements flopped in a midterm elections runoff.
Democrat Raphael Warnock beat the MAGAGA king’s handpicked Republican candidate Herschel Walker to hold on to his Georgia seat.
This means that Joe Biden’s party has gained a 51-49 majority in the Senate, and the person who’s really in “big trouble” now is Trump.
It’s more proof that his backing holds little currency with voters. Or, indeed, that it puts people off.
The former president has largely been blamed for costing the Republicans the opportunity to seize back full control of Congress by lumbering them with candidates chosen for their loyalty to him rather than their popularity among the voting public.
Walker’s campaign was dogged by scandal, including claims that he paid for two former girlfriends’ abortions despite supporting a national ban on the procedure.
Just hours before his defeat, Trump wrote on Truth Social: “Vote for the WONDERFUL Herschel Walker,” adding later: “He will never let you down!”
The Donald clearly felt let down by the result, however, responding to the news by writing again on his social media platform: “OUR COUNTRY IS IN BIG TROUBLE. WHAT A MESS!”
His message was “re-truthed” more than 4,000 times in three hours by his devoted followers, but the reaction was rather different on his old stomping ground Twitter…
\u201cOnce again, Georgians have proven that when it comes time to vote, they\u2019ll show up and vote for a leader who will fight for them.\u00a0Congratulations, @ReverendWarnock!\u201d— Barack Obama (@Barack Obama) 1670391671
\u201cSo very pleased by @ReverendWarnock victory in Georgia. Have been an admirer ever since hearing an inspiring Easter Sunday sermon in MLK's Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta in 2008 while filming The American Future:A History\u201d— Simon Schama (@Simon Schama) 1670400678
\u201cWoo-hoo, @ReverendWarnock is heading back to the Senate! He delivered on capping the cost of insulin for seniors, he helped lead the charge to cancel student debt for hardworking Americans, and the people of Georgia like what they\u2019ve seen.\u201d— Elizabeth Warren (@Elizabeth Warren) 1670384722
\u201cThe biggest loser tonight isn't Herschel Walker. It's Donald Trump.\u201d— Robert Reich (@Robert Reich) 1670383454
And not even Walker’s own family had kind words to say about the Georgian's number one supporter:
\u201cThe Truth: Trump called my dad for months DEMANDING that he run. Everyone with a brain begged him: \u201cPLEASE DON\u2019T DO THIS. This is too dirty, you have an insane past\u2026 PLEASE DONT DO THIS.\u201d\n\nWe got the middle finger. He ran.\u201d— Christian Walker (@Christian Walker) 1670384046
The whole saga hit as Trump’s company was convicted for helping executives dodge taxes on extravagant perks such as Manhattan apartments and luxury cars.
A jury found two corporate bodies at the Trump Organization guilty on all 17 counts, including charges of conspiracy and falsifying business records.
Trump himself was not on trial, but a stain on his business is ultimately another stain on his record, and marks another stumble in his 2024 run for the White House.
And what did he have to say about it? Take a wild guess...
"THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME CONTINUES, OVER & OVER AGAIN, & THE PEOPLE OF THIS COUNTRY AREN’T GOING TO TAKE IT MUCH LONGER. A GIANT POLITICAL SCAM!!!," he wrote on Truth Social.
There is something, or rather someone, the American People aren't going to "take much longer" by the looks of things, and his name is Donald Trump.
