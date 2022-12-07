Donald Trump has said the US is in “big trouble” after yet another one of his electoral endorsements flopped in a midterm elections runoff.

Democrat Raphael Warnock beat the MAGAGA king’s handpicked Republican candidate Herschel Walker to hold on to his Georgia seat.

This means that Joe Biden’s party has gained a 51-49 majority in the Senate, and the person who’s really in “big trouble” now is Trump.

It’s more proof that his backing holds little currency with voters. Or, indeed, that it puts people off.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The former president has largely been blamed for costing the Republicans the opportunity to seize back full control of Congress by lumbering them with candidates chosen for their loyalty to him rather than their popularity among the voting public.

Walker’s campaign was dogged by scandal, including claims that he paid for two former girlfriends’ abortions despite supporting a national ban on the procedure.

Just hours before his defeat, Trump wrote on Truth Social: “Vote for the WONDERFUL Herschel Walker,” adding later: “He will never let you down!”

The Donald clearly felt let down by the result, however, responding to the news by writing again on his social media platform: “OUR COUNTRY IS IN BIG TROUBLE. WHAT A MESS!”

His message was “re-truthed” more than 4,000 times in three hours by his devoted followers, but the reaction was rather different on his old stomping ground Twitter…





And not even Walker’s own family had kind words to say about the Georgian's number one supporter:





The whole saga hit as Trump’s company was convicted for helping executives dodge taxes on extravagant perks such as Manhattan apartments and luxury cars.

A jury found two corporate bodies at the Trump Organization guilty on all 17 counts, including charges of conspiracy and falsifying business records.

Trump himself was not on trial, but a stain on his business is ultimately another stain on his record, and marks another stumble in his 2024 run for the White House.

And what did he have to say about it? Take a wild guess...

"THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME CONTINUES, OVER & OVER AGAIN, & THE PEOPLE OF THIS COUNTRY AREN’T GOING TO TAKE IT MUCH LONGER. A GIANT POLITICAL SCAM!!!," he wrote on Truth Social.

There is something, or rather someone, the American People aren't going to "take much longer" by the looks of things, and his name is Donald Trump.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.