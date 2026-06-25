Trump's 'flippant' response to Iran girls' school bombing leaves people disgusted

Donald Trump ’s “flippant” response to a question around the culpability of the bombing of an Iran girls’ school has been met with outrage.

On 28 February, the day US president Trump and Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu jointly launched an attack on Iran, beginning what would become a months-long war, a girls’ school in Minab, Iran, was destroyed in a missile strike.

The attack killed more than 150 people, 120 of them school children. Several independent reports have found the US military to be responsible for the Tomahawk cruise missile, but the Pentagon’s own report into what happened has remained secretive.

“It’s such a strange question to be asked at this date, because you’re talking about a long time ago,”, Trump said when asked about the investigation at the recent G7 summit. “But nobody did that on purpose.”

Again, when asked about the report recently, Trump’s response was labelled “disgraceful”.

“I have not seen it, no … I don’t know that they’re ever going to solve that problem … I don’t know that they’re ever… they’re going to say it was one of our missiles. Pete [Hegseth]. I don’t know that they’re ever going to solve that problem in terms of whose fault was it, because there were missiles flying all over the place.”

“I didn't think it was possible to hate anyone more than I already hate Trump, but his casually flippant answer about the U.S. bombing of a girls’ school in Iran is detestable.

“F**k this f**king disgraceful, girl-killing motherf**ker,” someone wrote.

“Oh, he knows,” another argued.

Another wrote: “The lies don’t bother me because you know that’s what he does. But no sign of compassion for those poor dead kids is so beyond disgusting. But so Trump.”

Someone else argued: “Talking about missiles flying around like we don’t know exactly where our missiles are supposed to go... there is absolutely zero reason any missiles should hit that school. Period. He has no regard for human life.”

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