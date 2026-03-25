Trump’s reaction to the US attacking Iran ‘long and hard’ has internet recoiling

During a time of turmoil in the world, the internet is always poised and ready to scrape the barrel for something to laugh about - and right now, much of that seems to be the head-in-hands kind of laughter at none other than Trump and his so-called peace agenda.

In case you've been living under a rock, the US and Israel's highly controversial Iran war has seen hundreds of lives lost, including those of six US service members, and seen gas and oil prices rise astronomically due to the violence in the Middle East region.

And yet, somehow, he still doesn't seem to be taking things too seriously.

The president was joined by secretary of war Pete Hegseth in the Oval Office on Tuesday (24 March) for a press conference, where they boasted about the nation's military strategy.

“We have a President of the United States that, when he sends his war fighters out to fight, he unties their hands to actually go out and close with and destroy the enemy as viciously as possible from moment one", Hegseth told those in the room, before adding: “We negotiate with bombs. You have a choice.”

This comment sharply contradicts Trump’s “ceasefire” claims with Iran.

But, there was one moment in particular that's got the internet talking, with Hegseth planting an accidental innuendo in his speech, prompting a reaction from Trump.

"We're keeping our hand on that throttle, as long and as hard as is necessary", he said, with Trump immediately raising his eyebrows as though he'd caught the suggestive messaging.

Now, social media is having its say - and they're massively icked out.

"You know he gave a loud 'AYO' internally", one person wrote.





Someone else shared a reaction photo from Shark Tank of Robert Herjavec taking notes.

"Phrasing, Pete", another acknowledged.

"The way I physically recoiled at the throttle mime. Pete really thought he was doing something there. Trump’s eyebrows moving is the only relatable thing he’s done in years. They both look like they're in a community theater play that’s gone horribly wrong", another user penned.

"First time he woke up all week", someone else chimed in, while another concluded: "He looks like he is trying to remember who the guy at the mic is."

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