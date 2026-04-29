Ariana Grande already teased album title ‘Petal’ months before she announced it

Ariana Grande recently announced her eighth studio album, Petal, but fans have since noticed the singer already teased the album name months before.

Did you spot it?

The specific video fans are referring to is one that was posted to the official Instagram accounts of Grande and her beauty company r.e.m. beauty on February 13, where the singer does her makeup with her mother, Joan Grande.

The two can be seen trying the new Mélange à trois blush & highlight stick range, and as they are trying out the different shades in the range, there's a particular one that Grande points out.

"Oh Petal, you'll love this one," she says to her mother, to which her mum looks at her, smiles and replies, "Oh, Petal!"

Little did we know then that Petal would be the album title!

Grande was having fun with this Easter egg finally being found as she commented "I know" on a fan account that posted the clip.

Fans have been reacting to the sneaky reference on social media.

One person wrote, "BRO SO WHENEVER ARI AND JOAN MADE EYE CONTACT DURING THAT ONE REM BEAUTY VIDEO IT WAS BECAUSE THE NEW ALBUM IS CALLED PETAL."

"Oh PETAL," a second person said.





A third person added, "Y'all," showing the petal shade, and also noted there is another shade called tease.





"She really teased Petal here, and we had no idea," a fourth person commented.





A fifth person shared, "We gotta focus a little more with rem beauty ngl."

Grande's upcoming album Petal comes out on July 31.

Elsewhere from Indy100, Did Ariana Grande confirm new music? Fans are officially losing it, and Grande breaks silence over Vogue Japan 'AI' cover with six fingers.

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