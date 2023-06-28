Trump reminded that Ivanka is his daughter after 'making sexual comments about her'

Donald Trump reportedly had to be ‘reminded that Ivanka Trump was his daughter’ after making sexual comments about her during his time in the White House, according to accounts in a new book.

An extract from former Trump administration official Miles Taylor’s upcoming book Blowback: A Warning to Save Democracy from the Next Trump was published in Newsweek.

One passage includes claims from Trump aides that he made sexual comments about Ivanka and he even spoke about "what it might be like to have sex with her".

According to the passage in the book, the comments were rebuked by his chief of staff John Kelly at the time.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The passage reads: "Aides said he talked about Ivanka Trump's breasts, her backside, and what it might be like to have sex with her, remarks that once led John Kelly to remind the president that Ivanka was his daughter.”

Alex Wong/Getty Images

"Afterward, Kelly retold that story to me in visible disgust. Trump, he said, was 'a very, very evil man.'"

It’s not the first time that reports of Trump being inappropriate with his daughter have emerged.

He’s previously called her hot, saying she had the “best body” and speaking on The View even said “if Ivanka weren't my daughter, perhaps I'd be dating her.”

It comes after the former president took to Truth Social, his social media app, on Wednesday to rant about many of his regular villains such as the “radical left” and “marxists & communists” – as well as an unexpected new target.

He said attempts by authorities to indict him on charges of mishandling sensitive files in recent weeks had led to “really big fundraising” and “even greater polls”

But the 77-year-old also singled out a new demographic for criticism: “mutants”. And it has left people on social media scratching their heads.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.