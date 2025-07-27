The JD Vance meme has passed so far into internet lore that even the President of the United States, Donald Trump, has started to use it.

In case you missed it, Vance has been meme-ified ever since he took office, with pictures of him edited in all kinds of ways. He's been bald, an emo rocker, a baby-faced child with a hat and lollipop, purple-faced like Violet Beauregarde from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, a Despicable Me minion, and generally enlarging his face.

It all started after a ridiculous exchange with Vance and President Trump's sit-down talk in the Oval Office with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, which saw Vance criticised widely online.

Vance seemed to take the whole thing with pretty good humour – so much so, it seems, that Trump has started using the meme himself.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump shared another ridiculous post aimed at Barack Obama. Recently, he shared an AI video of FBI agents arresting Obama in the Oval Office, and the former Democrat president sitting in prison wearing an orange prison jumpsuit – something which was branded “insane” by social media users.

In another unhinged post, Trump has shared a picture of himself and JD Vance chasing after Obama in a police car.

The only problem? The post features a meme-ified version of Vance.

Journalist Bryan Metzger shared the Truth Social post and wrote: "Trump posts a meme of him and JD Vance chasing Obama in cop cars.

"…using the meme version of Vance."

Vance himself doesn’t seem too concerned, though, as he reshared the post with a laughing emoji.





It comes as Trump continues to face pressure over his administration’s handling of the Epstein files – something he claims is a “hoax” orchestrated by Democrats – and critics are seeing any other flippant remark as a “desperate” attempt to change the subject .

