Leavitt claims new Epstein emails prove Trump has 'done nothing wrong'

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has dismissed newly released emails from convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which mention President Donald Trump, as utterly unremarkable.

Leavitt told reporters the documents “prove absolutely nothing other than the fact that President Trump did nothing wrong.”

The emails, released by House Democrats, include one in which Epstein claims Trump “spent hours at my house” with an alleged victim and another in which Epstein says Trump “knew about the girls”.

Leavitt argued the timing and manner of the disclosures show a politically-driven smear campaign and insisted Trump had earlier expelled Epstein from his Florida club for misconduct.

