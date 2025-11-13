Leavitt doubles down on Democrat 'hoax' as new Epstein emails come to light

Karoline Leavitt and the White House press team is doubling down on claims that newly released Jeffrey Epstein emails are part of a Democrat “hoax” as scrutiny mounts over Donald Trump’s past ties to the disgraced financier.

In the newly-released emails, Epstein allegedly told his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell that Trump “spent hours” at his house with one of the deceased sex offender’s victims.

Trump did not send or receive any of the emails and has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

In response Leavitt accused Democrats of "selectively leaking” to push a "fake news" to smear President Trump.

Asked about the developments, White House Press Secretary Leavitt said: “These emails prove absolutely nothing other than the fact that President Trump did nothing wrong.”

