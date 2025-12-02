Trump dubbed 'lunatic' after sharing bizarre Michelle Obama conspiracy theory

Donald Trump has been slammed as a “lunatic” after sharing a wild conspiracy theory about Michelle Obama .

Questions around Trump’s mental health and judgement have been swirling recently after making threats of death against his political opponents, sharing bizarre AI clips and now, it seems, amplifying baseless conspiracy theories.

In yet another late-night posting spree on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump posted and shared more than 160 times in a matter of hours, but there was one post that stood out for all the wrong reasons.

Trump shared a post by the far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, in which Bed, Bath & Beyond founder and fellow conspiracy theorist Patrick Byrne claimed the former First Lady Michelle Obama used Joe Biden’s autopen to pardon people at the end of his presidency.

A clip , also shared by Trump, showed Byrne appearing on Jones’ controversial conspiracy podcast Infowars and making the nonsensical claim.

“Michelle Obama, in the last days of Biden, Michelle Obama went in and used the autopen – I think there were four, five pardons she gave. And then you’d love to see, who knows if they charged a million dollars a pardon, who knows how that … that’s so illegal, that is so illegal,” Byrne claimed with no evidence.









“The president is a lunatic,” wrote one critic who shared a screenshot of Trump’s post on X/Twitter.

Many others were similarly outraged at Trump reposting a known conspiracy theorist.

Another pointed out: “Can I just remind everyone: ALEX JONES WAS THE GUY WHO GOT FAMOUS FOR CLAIMING A SCHOOL SHOOTING WAS FAKE!!

“That is the guy the president is retweeting right now...”

Someone else argued: “The President quoting Alex Jones quoting Patrick Byrne is a turducken of insanity.”

One person said: “It looks like the president is now reposting Alex Jones, which means his level of lunacy just got an upgrade.”

Another suggested: “History will condemn the members of his cabinet for not putting country first and invoking the 25th Amendment.”

