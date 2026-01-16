Donald Trump has gone viral after a bizarrely childlike moment involving the Florida Panthers.

While discussing the NHL team's gifts they'd brought him, the president said he hoped the stick was included as well as the shirt, before quipping: “I’m president, I’ll just take them.”

The line immediately sparked comparisons to a toddler grabbing a gift and declaring ownership.

The offhand remark, left social media users equal parts amused and baffled. Clips of the moment quickly spread online, with critics mocking the entitlement baked into the comment and supporters brushing it off as classic Trump humour.

