Trump Organization’s latest 70-storey tower location sparks condemnation: 'Greed'

Many of us will be familiar with the Trump Organization’s US property portfolio, such as Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in New York City, but an announcement this week about a new build for the company has been met with condemnation online.

In a post to social media on Monday, executive vice president Eric Trump said: “I am so excited to share the official rendering of Trump Tower Tbilisi.

“With a prime location, in the heart of Tbilisi, this tower will quickly become a landmark as the tallest building in Georgia. This marks our first project in the region and we are so excited to bring it to life!”

Designed by Gensler, it's expected to rise to 70 stories, overlooking Central Park.

In a press release, Trump added: "The Trump name is synonymous with some of the most luxurious real estate developments in the world, and Trump Tower Tbilisi stands as a continuation of that legacy.

"We are proud to bring this globally recognized standard of excellence to Georgia and are especially pleased to collaborate with such respected and professional developers on this project."

However, the announcement has since faced criticism from other X/Twitter users, with Republicans against Trump writing: “Imagine the outrage if any other president’s children were signing foreign real estate deals while their father sat in the White House directly profiting from it”:

While US president Donald Trump owns the Trump Organization, his sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr manage the day-to-day running of the company as executive vice presidents.

Another account tweeted: “The Russian occupied government of Georgia is now wrapped up with the Trump family”:

And Jason Jay Smart, special correspondent at the Kyiv Post, commented: “This is why hope for Trump standing up to the pro-Russian Government of Tbilisi is 0%”:

Georgia is ruled by the Georgian Dream party, the founder and chairman of which – Bidzina Grigoris Dze Ivanishvilli – was sanctioned by the US Department of State in December 2024 for “undermining the democratic and Euro-Atlantic future of Georgia for the benefit of the Russian Federation”.

Why not read…?

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.