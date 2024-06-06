Trump says he has "every right" to prosecute his political opponents if elected

Since being found guilty on 34 counts, former President Donald Trump has now suggested his political opponents may face prosecution as a result of his own conviction.

During an interview with conservative US outlet Newsmax, Trump raised the possibility of legal action against his biggest critics.

The 77-year-old said: "It's a terrible precedent for our country. Does that mean the next president does it to them? That's really the question."

"So, you know, it's a terrible, terrible path that they're leading us to, and it's very possible that it's going to have to happen to them," he added.

On Wednesday, Trump told Fox News' Sean Hannity, "Look, when this election is over, based on what they’ve done, I would have every right to go after them, and it would be easy because it’s Joe Biden."

After a five-week trial in New York, Trump was found guilty for falsifying business records to pay adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 in hush money. The former president worried that his relationship with Daniels may have damaged his 2016 presidential campaign.

Throughout the trial, Trump falsely claimed that the evidence was rigged against him.

This is not the first time Trump has spoken about going after his political enemies.

In June, hours after being arraigned at a federal courthouse in Miami on charges related to his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House, he said, "I will appoint a real special prosecutor to go after the most corrupt president in the history of America, Joe Biden, and go after the Biden crime family."

Responding to Trump's Wednesday interview with Hannity, Biden campaign spokesperson Michael Tyler, issued a statement saying, "America saw Donald Trump consumed by rage and visibly rattled following his felony conviction; a man who has clearly snapped and whose candidacy is becoming more dangerous by the day. Donald Trump is so consumed with personal grievance that he does not care who he hurts so long as Donald Trump benefits.”

