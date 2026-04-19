Trump called ‘delusional’ after making bizarre claim about his age

Donald Trump’s recent speech in Las Vegas has been criticised for a number of reasons – not least claiming that he’d ended ‘10 wars’ , despite being responsible for launching the war in Iran.

However, there’s one detail that could easily have been missed which is sparking the most surprising reaction.

It came when Trump, who let’s not forget is 79-years-old, was discussing Social Security.

“In addition to no tax on Social Security, over 51 million seniors now pay [nothing]...” he said.

Trump added: “Seniors are loving me, and I love them. Of course, I’m not a senior, so you know…”

There was laughter in the room, before Trump added: “I cater to the seniors, but I don’t happen to be a senior myself.”

Of course, being nearly 80, Trump is very much a senior – in the US, anyone over the age of 65 is considered a senior citizen.

People on social media were confused to hear the president refer to himself as anything else. While some claimed that Trump made the comments in jest, critics on social media were left in disbelief by the comments.





One wrote: "Donald Trump is 79.

"He will be 80 in a couple of months.

"WTF is wrong with this delusional moron?"

"He’s almost 80.

"The very definition of a senior," another said.

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