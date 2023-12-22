Donald Trump's team forced to deny that he 'smells'

Donald Trump has faced many accusations during his time in US politics, but the latest could be the one that follows him around forever.

The ex-president’s team has been forced to deny claims made by a former Republican congressman that Trump smells.

Adam Kinzinger said people should “wear a mask” in Trump’s presence, so bad is his apparent odour.

Kinzinger said: “I’m genuinely surprised how people close to Trump haven’t talked about the odor.

“It’s truly something to behold. Wear a mask if you can.”

A Trump spokesperson knocked the ball back into Kinzinger’s court with their response.

“Adam Kinzinger farted on live TV and is an unemployed fraud.

“He has disgraced his country and disrespects everyone around him because he is a sad individual who is mad about how his miserable life has turned out.”

Unfortunately it wasn’t enough to prevent amusing theories spreading across social media about the former president’s cleanliness.

One person said: “I’ve heard from a reliable source, that Trump smells of soiled diapers, Axe Body Spray and hotdog burps.”

Another wrote that it was because Trump “only ingests Big Macs, cokes, fries and ketchup, a lot of ketchup”, referring to the former president’s well-documented love of McDonald’s meals.

And a third added: “Trump wears diapers for a couple reasons; reason #1 and reason #2.”

Kinzinger did not describe what the former president smelled like, but critics of Trump have mentioned in the past that he has a “distinct smell”.

In an interview earlier this year comedian Kathy Griffin said the former president smelled “like body odour with kind of like scented makeup products.”

“Donald has a distinct smell that doesn’t get enough press,” she said, after having appeared on Trump’s TV show The Apprentice.

