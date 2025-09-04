Donald Trump threatened to take away comedian Rosie O’Donnell ’s American citizenship and the White House amplified it in the most “embarrassing” way.

Despite the comedian being American-born, US president Trump has once again threatened to revoke O’Donnell’s citizenship, after first doing so in July . The American now lives in Ireland and is an outspoken critic of Trump’s.

The newest threat came in a post on Truth Social , where the president wrote: “As previously mentioned, we are giving serious thought to taking away Rosie O’Donnell’s Citizenship. She is not a Great American and is, in my opinion, incapable of being so!”

He shared the words along with a close-up image of O’Donnell’s face that he presumably deemed unflattering.

Then, from the official X/Twitter page of The White House, the post was re-shared along with the same image.

The move is in line with the highly 'unserious' way the Trump administration has conducted itself , posting memes and jokes about serious issues.

Needless to say, the sentiment behind the post, as well as the post itself, have both been slammed.

Mehdi Hassan wrote: “This is the official government account of the White House. Not sure America will ever really recover from these years.”

“The White House account tweeting this is just - wow. Those [Epstein] files must be nuts,” suggested another.

Another said: “I will never understand how people aren’t embarrassed by this administration.”

Someone else wrote: “I’m all for the memes but this is not appropriate behavior for the official page of the most powerful nation on Earth. This is embarrassing.”

Another person suggested: “The Official Twitter Account of the White House. When the inmates run the asylum. Absolutely embarrassing.”

Someone asked: “Just why? Clearly there is a lack of seriousness and concern for Americans if this is [what] was important enough to post.”

