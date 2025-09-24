In the latest rant from US president Donald Trump to make international headlines, the Republican and convicted felon attended the UN General Assembly in New York to lecture other countries on topics such as immigration and climate change.

But there’s one particular comment which has had social media users scratching their heads.

Trump told delegates: “But you know, we have a border, strong, and we have a shape, and the shape doesn’t just go straight up. That shape is amorphous, when it comes to the atmosphere.”

Just a quick reminder of what the term ‘amorphous’ means, Donald: it refers to something having no fixed or specific form or shape.

It’s therefore impossible to have ‘a shape which is amorphous’.

Twitter/X users have since criticised the president’s remarks, branding the rant “unbelievably embarrassing”:

Another asked: “Does he know the mic is on?”

And journalist Mehdi Hasan was left wondering “what is wrong with this man?”:

In addition to ranting about borders, Trump falsely claimed that London is adopting Islamic sharia law and branded Sir Sadiq Khan a “terrible, terrible mayor” – both comments coming a week after he travelled to the UK for his second state visit.

Sir Sadiq has since clapped back by labelling the US president “racist, sexist and Islamophobic”.

It's also not the first time that Trump's actions at the UN General Assembly has got social media talking, as in 2018, during his first presidential term, the businessman was pictured raising a glass at the event, only for it to be a wine glass full of his favourite drink, Diet Coke.

