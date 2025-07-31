Trump called out over latest gas price and cost of living 'lie'

Donald Trump has been called out for “lying” about the price of gas and other cost of living expenses in a boast about his performance as president.

For many economies around the world the cost of living has soared in recent years, but according to US president Trump, things for Americans are looking peachy (spoiler: they’re not).

Speaking to the press, Trump said: “So I just want everyone to know – prices are way down and that’s a big thing. Groceries, everything.

“If you look at fuel, two dollars and 35 cents a gallon. A lot of that. But we actually had three states, four states, was down $1.99. One dollar and 99 cents as opposed to three and half, four dollars, and it went up a lot higher than that.”

According to current data from AAA, the national average for a gallon of fuel is around $3.14 per gallon. Additionally, GasBuddy , a company which tracks fuel prices, was unable to find a single gas station in the country selling gas for less than $2.

People have been left baffled by the claim, and slammed the president, claiming he's “lying”.

One critic said: “There is not a single state in the country where gas is $1.99 a gallon. Not one. He’s lying. Again.”

Someone else said: “Not even close to $1.99.”

Another wrote: “I’ve always felt a government lying about gas prices was pretty silly stupid. But this dude doesn’t care.”





One person said: “Lying as always.”





indy100 has contacted the White House for comment.

