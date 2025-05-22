Donald Trump has been compared to a ‘lousy used car salesman’ on social media after a run of Trump watches gained attention online.

The Trump watch range was actually launched in September 2024, but has been circulating on social media again recently.

Back then, it was reported that one gold watch that carried the Trump name went on sale for $100,000 (£74,600).

Now, it looks like a new run of watches are being advertised online. Social media users posted what appear to be new items on sale for $499, with one called "The Trump Victory" watch.









In response to descriptions of the watches being shared online, social media user @JoJoFromJerz, a political commentator who has close to one million followers on Twitter/X, wrote: "I’m so tired of having a s***** used car salesman for a 'president'".









Others posted screenshots of Trump watches that appear to have sold out, with one writing: "Who the f*** is buying the Trump watches."

While people have been buying the watches, it appears not everyone is happy with what they received.

NBC 10 News reported that a man from Rhode Island bought a $640 “Inauguration First Lady” watch – but when it turned up, it was missing the “T” in “TRUMP” and the dial instead had the word “RUMP” written across it.

Trump of course is no stranger to launching products like that. We’ve had the Trump bibles , the $399 Trump trainers and the mysterious Trump black card promoted by his daughter-in-law Lara Trump.

Why not read…

Is Elon Musk's political career done? Donald Trump wipes his name from Truth Social

Trump claims he 'would have won California and New York' if elections were 'honest'

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings