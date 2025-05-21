Trump claims he 'would have won California and New York' if elections were 'honest'

Donald Trump has claimed that he would have won in California and New York had elections been 'honest'.

Speaking to press at capitol hill the President said: "I don't really believe we had honest elections... I think I would have won California, I would have won New York, I even think I would have won Illinois."

This was after being asked what his message was to his fellow New York Republicans who are hung up on the SALT issue.

A group of them remain committed to restoring the federal deduction for state and local tax payments, also known as SALT, as a part of the substantial multi-trillion-dollar tax package the GOP is trying to push through Congress.

Why not read...

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings