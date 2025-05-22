Khloe Kardashian posts sweet video of Kim graduating law school after 6 years

Khloe Kardashian has posted a sweet video of her sister Kim graduating law school after six years of hard work.

Kim Kardashian has put in 5184 hours of study alongside raising 4 children, filming reality shows, and running several businesses.

After her mentor Jessica Jackson listed her achievements during law school, Khloe chimed in saying, "and still looking gorge".

Kim has recently appeared in court to testify against robbers who held her at gunpoint in 2016, as well as dropping the trailer for her new Hulu legal drama All's Fair the very same day.

