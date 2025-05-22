Donald Trump appeared to be mocked by the South African President in a meeting at the Oval Office (May 21) after reporters repeatedly asked about the jet gifted to the US President by Qatar.

South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa joked during the meeting saying: "I'm sorry I don't have a plane to give you."

Trump was visibly irritated after ambushing Ramaphosa with footage he claimed proved a genocide against white people was happening in his country, with reporters continued to ask questions about the Qatari jet instead.

Replying to Ramaphosa, Trump said: "If your country offered the United States airforce a plane, I would take it."

