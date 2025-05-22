Trump ambushes South African President in latest Oval Office showdown

Donald Trump has claimed genocide is being committed against white people in South Africa, ambushing their president with footage he thinks proves this.

In a press conference reminiscent of the tense meeting between Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy back in February, the US president wheeled a TV into the Oval Office to confront Cyril Ramaphosa on the issue.

Ramaphosa remained calm rejecting the allegations, explaining that the views expressed in the video are not government policy.

He said: "What you saw - the speeches that were made... that is not government policy."

