Governor Newsom puts Trump on blast over LA protests for 'traumatising' communities

California Governor Gavin Newsom has slated Donald Trump for a "brazen abuse of power" claiming the US President isn't protecting our communities, he's traumatising them.

On Tuesday (June 10), Gov. Newsom said that any violent anti-ICE protestors will be prosecuted while criticising Trump for calling in the National Guard without his permission.

Newsom claims that 220 people have been arrested so far and thanked those who protested peacefully saying that it wasn't what Trump wanted accusing him of escalating the situation and choosing "theatrics over public safety."

Anti-ICE protests began on Friday (June 6) after officers raided a clothing warehouse in L.A.

