When it comes to the sort of venues that host UFC fights, we tend to imagine massive arenas and stadiums, but US president Donald Trump has shocked social media by declaring that he wants such an event to take place next year to mark 250 years since the signing of the US Declaration of Independence – and he wants it to happen at the White House.

Yes, really.

Addressing a crowd at Des Moines, Iowa on Thursday – a day before this year’s Independence Day – Trump said: “Every one of our national park, battlefields and historic sites are gonna have special events in honour of America 250. I even think we’re going to have a UFC fight.

“We’re going to have a UFC fight – think of this, on the grounds of the White House. We have a lot of land there, we’re going to build a little- we’re not, Dana’s [Dana White] going to do it.

“We’re gonna have a UFC fight, championship fight, like 20-25,000 people, and we’re going to do that as part of 250 also.”

Turning the White House into the Dana White House, hey, Donald?

Trump’s idea has since been ridiculed online with comparisons to the 2006 dystopian film Idiocracy, in which a man wakes from hibernation in the future to find he is the smartest man in the world:

“Idiocracy was a democracy,” declared one social media user:

Another likened it to a story from satirical news site The Onion:

And a third dreaded who the fighters would be:

No need, though, as we’ve decided to explore that for you…

Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg

You may recall that back in 2023, tech billionaires Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk both entertained the idea of taking part in a cage match at some point, only for the former to say he is moving on from the whole idea because Musk “isn’t serious”.

In a social media post at the time, Zuckerberg wrote: “I offered a real date. Dana White (UFC boss) offered to make this a legit competition for charity.

“Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead.

“If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously.”

This seems as good an opportunity as any to settle some unfinished business, but who knows, after Musk’s less than smooth departure from Trump’s administration as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency, we can’t help but imagine a potential Musk vs Trump bout as an alternative.

Joe Rogan

The podcaster and UFC commentator has criticised ICE raids by Trump’s administration as “insane”, attacking the agency’s “targeting of migrant workers” in an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience on Wednesday.

“Not cartel members, not gang members, not drug dealers. Just construction workers. Showing up in construction sites, raiding them. Gardeners. Like, really,” he said.

Trump won’t be too pleased about that…

Stephen King

King, the acclaimed author behind horror books such as Carrie, It and The Shining, has been vocal in his criticism of Trump on many an occasion, branding him an “incompetent a******” at the end of last month, and joining in on the ‘taco’ memes about Trump ‘always chickening out’ with a rather disturbing AI image.

Robert Di Niro

The Goodfellas actor has used award ceremonies such as the Cannes Film Festival and the Tony Awards to blast the US president, going viral in 2018 when he attended the latter and said “f*** Trump” while on stage.

Needless to say if Trump was looking to enter the ring himself, a good number of people don’t like him.

Why not read…

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.