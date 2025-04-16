Two stepping on the moon: Watch astronauts dance in space

Astronaut Don Pettit shared a video on X on Wednesday (April 16) filmed by Butch Wilmore, of Pettit and fellow astronaut Suni Williams dancing on the International Space Station.

Pettit can be seen twirling Williams around in a state of near zero gravity to the song 'Two Steppin on the Moon' by country singer Josh Turner.

They were inspired by a performance Turner gave at the Houston Mission Control and thanks the singer and his manager Renee Behrman for giving them permission to use the song in space.

Why not read...

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings