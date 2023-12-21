Elon Musk is planning to make Tesla Cybertrucks that float on water

The first of Tesla’s Cybertrucks finally rolled off the production line at the end of November – you might think that after all the drama around the model, Elon Musk would breathe a sigh of relief.

But the billionaire has now decided the truck should also double as a boat.

This seems like a completely rational decision, given the existing quality and design issues with the Cybertruck.

Earlier this week, Musk teased an addition to the model which would allow drivers to literally walk – or drive – on water.

He wrote on X/Twitter: “We are going to offer a mod package that enables Cybertruck to traverse at least 100 [metres] of water as a boat. Mostly just need to upgrade cabin door seals.”

The idea that Tesla “just” needs to upgrade the cabin doors may not be the vote of confidence drivers will need.

Early versions of the Cybertruck have been riddled with design problems such as misaligned doors and uneven surfaces that make the car look, at best, a bit wobbly.

That doesn’t exactly scream “watertight” right now.

And even earlier in its design cycle, Musk was left blushing onstage when a stunt intended to test the “bulletproof” strength of the vehicle resulted in smashed windows.

Of course, Tesla users probably aren’t looking for practicality.

The Cybertruck has been marketed as a car fit for the apocalypse – as long as there are still electric car charging points dotted around after society’s collapse.

So maybe the miraculous floating Cybertruck could be a thing at some point. Just maybe don’t hold your breath.

