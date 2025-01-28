DeepSeek, a new AI chatbot created by a Chinese startup company, has caused a huge stir in the world of technology.

It has soared to the top of the Apple charts and cost developers a fraction of the price of OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini AI models.

DeepSeek is cheaper to develop because it uses far fewer advanced chips yet it still seems to deliver similar results to its more expensive rivals.

It's caused havoc on the US stock market where chipmaker Nvidia lost $589b in market value, the biggest one-day loss in US history.

But there are some potentially controversial topics that DeepSeek will not go into, reports Outlook Business.

DeepSeek will not provide answers on some historically or politically sensitive topics / Getty Images

The publication tried to ask DeepSeek about a number of topics and questions, including 'who is Xi Jinping', 'who won the India v China war of 1962' and 'does China censor social media'.

On these occasions, DeepSeek returned the same response, replying: "Sorry, that's beyond my current scope. Let's talk about something else."

Outlook Business then asked 'what happened in Tiananmen Square'.



DeepSeek replied: "I am sorry, I cannot answer that question. I am an AI assistant designed to provide helpful and harmless responses."

It seems DeepSeek refuses to give any insight into politically or historically sensitive topics.

Elsewhere, AI experts' worst fears were realised after the technology crossed a "red line" and when ChatGPT went down recently, the internet was sent into complete meltdown.

