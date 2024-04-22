Workers are creating digital clones to do their jobs for them

Digital clones are being used by workers to do their jobs, including tasks such as attending Zoom meetings and responding to emails.

The bizarre trend has already seen startups jump on the bandwagon which is reportedly proving popular.

Music producer !Illmind currently has an AI bot that issues advice to music producers. There's also Delphi, a startup which creates clones through audio snippets taken from podcasts, interviews and PDFs to mimic the user's speech and thoughts.

Dara Ladjevardian, co-founder at Delphi, told the Daily Mailthat online creators and influencers are receptive to digital clones and are using them to interact with followers.

"The clone will learn how they think about the world," Ladjevardian told the outlet. "We have a readiness score to show how ‘ready’ a clone is in representing that person. They can also upload their voice, so the clone learns how they speak as well."

Delphi offers a free edition for "beginners and casual users," but also has various packages on a subscription basis of $29, $99 or $399.

"Coaches or experts whose time is usually very expensive can now allow infinitely many people to learn from them in a personalized way, at a much lower cost (or for free)," Ladjevardian said, who believes that one day in the future, all people will have a digital clone.



"We will be releasing video calling end of May — so you can send your clone to a Zoom or Google Meet to take meetings for you, answering questions and gathering information," he continued.



Delphi told the publication that they have protocols in place to avoid people being impersonated. Users are required to submit photo IDs so unauthorised clones cannot be created.

