Elon Musk makes a promise about Tesla Cybertruck backlog - and people are confused

Elon Musk has posted about the backlog of Tesla Cybertruck orders, claiming that it’s more than they can make before dismantling the production line.

It comes after Musk announced Tesla is officially 'winding down' production next year.

Elon Musk announced his pet project will be stopping around the middle of 2027 at its facility outside Austin, Texas. Musk claimed the move will allow for increased production of the Tesla Cybercab robotaxi.

However, the new post about order backlog has confused people online – with people on social media asking why, if there’s still so much demand, has Tesla decided to stop production.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Especially as the news comes following years of poor sales.

According to Kelley Blue Book, Tesla sold an estimated 20,237 of the vehicles last year - down about half from the year prior - and sales through the end of September this year were down another 28 per cent.

Musk posted on Twitter/X: “The Tesla Cybertruck order backlog is currently far more than we can make before dismantling the line for Cybercab expansion around June/July next year.

“We will add an extra shift to try to get all orders done in time.”

The message sparked a big reaction. One social media user responded by writing: “If you believe this…holy s*** lmao.”

Another wrote: “Our truck is selling too well, we better cancel it.”

One more said: "Explain this to me like I’m 3…

"Cybertruck has a huge backlog in orders… So we should cancel it to expand Cybercab?

"Why?"

"The truck we're cancelling is too popular," another added.

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