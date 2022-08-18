EA Sports accidentally listed a copy of FIFA 23on the Epic Games Store with a generous discount and will actually honour the sale to those who were lucky enough to pick up a copy.

FIFA 23 ultimate edition is normally listed for a price of $99.99 (£89.99). As a premium bundle of the game, it includes some extras such as exclusive in-game downloads and seasonal items on FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT).

Originally reported by PC Gamer, eagle-eyed gamers who spotted the deal on the Indian Epic Games store were able to pick up FIFA 23 ultimate edition for 4.80 rupees, or around six cents.

If you’re wondering how much of a discount that is, it’s a saving of roughly 99.98 per cent.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Unfortunately, the product listing is no longer there. As you can imagine, just about everyone who wanted to pick up a copy would be thrilled to save that much money on an early purchase.

But EA Sports seems to have taken it in stride, and will honour all sales.



Customers who managed to make the purchase received an email confirming that they will be allowed to keep their copies.

Chetan Nayak of the Indian Express was one such lucky customer and shared the email he received from EA Sports regarding his recent purchase.

“A few weeks back, we scored a spectacular own-goal when we inadvertently offered FIFA 23 pre-purchase on the Epic Games Store at the wrong price”, the email from EA Sports reads.

It continues: “It was our mistake, and we wanted to let you know that we’ll be honouring all pre-purchases made at that price.”

While you won’t be able to pick up a copy at that low a price anymore, pre-orders for FIFA 23 are still available before its scheduled release date of 30 September.

It will be the last in the series bearing the FIFA name, before it changes its name to EA Sports FC from 2023 onwards.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.