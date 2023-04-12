The Flat Earth community always finds new ways to surprise us.

On the face of it, you wouldn't think there's much to it: everyone knows that there’s a bunch of conspiracy theorists online who don’t trust scientists and state that the Earth is flat.

They're committed to proving it in increasingly strange ways. It’s a growing trend as well, with celebrities like Shaquille O'Neal entertaining the conspiracy online over recent times.

However, most people might not know that there’s a subsection of Flat Earthers who go one step further and state that there’s also flat ‘glass dome’ which sits above the surface of the planet.

The latest development people are discovering online about the conspiracy theorists relates to speeches from Hillary Clinton from over the course of her political career.

Has Clinton accidentally inspired another bizarre conspiracy? Getty/iStock

In 2008, Clinton spoke about the concept of the “glass ceiling”, referring to the notion of a barrier holding women back in the workplace and in society.

Clinton also referred to the concept after losing the Democratic presidential nomination, as well as when she became the presumptive Democratic presidential nomination in 2016.

During that speech, she said: “It may be hard to see tonight, but we are all standing under a glass ceiling right now.”

However, some people have clearly taken this literally and interpreted the notion of a “glass ceiling” as referring to a physical barrier – or a glass dome – covering a flat earth.

Plenty of people might have assumed they were taking the mickey at first, but more people involved in the Flat Earth movement have been sharing the conspiracy online.

One social media user wrote on Twitter about the concept, saying: “Hillary Clinton unconsciously exposes Flat Earth: ‘Someone will break the highest glass ceiling’. The Dome.”









Another spoke about the concept among a bunch of other conspiracies, saying: “No moon landing. No gravity. Flat Earth. NASA is a sham..Hillary Clinton boasted about putting thousands of cracks ‘in the glass ceiling’ with their rockets and one day they will smash it she says..we would drown the sun and moon are closer than we think.’”



A user added: “No body went out of that glass-ceiling Hillary Clinton mentioned.

Moon can't be reached. #NASA fooled the world by satanic plans. And of course the earth is flat.”

