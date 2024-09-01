Typing these 4 characters will make your iPhone instantly crash

Nobody wants their iPhone to be glitchy, so there are four certain characters you need to avoid typing to prevent your device from crashing.

According to a web security researcher, the characters not to use together are two quotation marks followed by two colons — “”:: — into the Settings App’s search bar will total Springboard, as per Techcrunch who verified this information.

Additionally, PCMag also gave this a go and it resulted in the screen turning black, then pausing with an iPhone loading screen for a few seconds, and then relaunching on to a locked home screen.

It is also not recommended to type this in when you swipe right on your home screen and type them into the App Library search bar.

Meanwhile, others have pointed out that the sequence “”: along with any other character can similarly trigger the device to crash.

However, this glitch is not a security issue, says Ryan Stortz, an iOS security researcher who analysed the error.

This isn't the first time a random combination of letters and symbols has caused iPhones to shut down. It also occurred in 2015 a combination of symbols and Arabic characters and then again in 2018 with an Indian Telugu syllable.

In 2020, characters that were typed out in the Sindhi language along with the Italian flag would trigger iPhones to crash as well.

Elsewhere, a man claims a stranger spoke through his iPhone before shutting down, an Apple expert reveals habits that are destroying your iPhone battery, and an ex-Apple employee reveals iPhone hacks everyone should know.

