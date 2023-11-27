Ex-Apple employee reveals game-changing iPhone hacks everyone should know

A former Apple employee has been sharing some of the handy iPhone hacks he learnt while working at the tech giant - and we can't believe we didn't know them before.

From tips as simple as holding your camera button down to record a video instead of swiping, to switching to a 'one-handed keyboard' to save your muscles aching, Tyler Morgan has completely changed the way his followers are using their phones.

Arguably one of the most popular he recommended is that you can actually do voiceovers while screen recording, by swiping down to reveal a microphone button.

