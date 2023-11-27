The 11 video games you should play, according to Elon Musk

Love him, or hate him, Elon Musk seems to know a thing or two about gaming (or gaming badly, according to critics).

Even if you disagree with his gaming credentials, he seems to have a genuine love for video games.

Musk once claimed he was one of the best at the original Quake, that gaming helps calm him.

"Killing the demons in a video game calms the demons in my mind," said the tech CEO to podcast host Lex Fridman when speaking about Diablo IV where he 'cruised through Tier 100 Nightmare Dungeons like a stroll in the park.'

True to that, it's said he defeated the stress from his controversial Twitter purchase (later renamed to X) by zoning out onElden Ring, which he compared to an artwork on X:

Elon Musk, most recently has spoken about Diablo IV, and Elden Ring a lot, but what is his top recommendation? The game above all games that Musk would recommend to anyone asking?

Elon Musk's biggest gaming recommendation

Interestingly enough, Musk was once asked this question, so his answer is the one we have to go on. Worry not, though, we'll list his other recommendations and favourite games afterwards if his main answer doesn't tickle your fancy.

When asked the question before, Musk recommended 2016 smash hit Overwatch to an audience.





After a period of repeated requests, Musk finally said that he plays Solider 76 as his main character.

Following that, Musk took up Torbjorn. He's also VERY fond of Mercy, and according to Musk's biography, his ex, Amber Heard, once dressed up as the Overwatch healer for Musk.

Sadly, Overwatch no longer exists, and the online universe of the game was replaced and updated by Overwatch 2 - which hasn't been as well received as the legendary original.

Musk's only thought on Overwatch 2 is that he'll 'maybe' return to playing it, which is a long way away from the praise he heaped on the original game.

Elon Musk's favourite games

Elon didn't stop gaming when Overwatch was replaced though. As mentioned, he enjoyed his time with Diablo IV and Elden Ring immensely, so you can add those two to the list that starts with Overwatch.

With Overwatch no longer available in the form Musk recommended, we've got another big shout from the X CEO: Polytopia.

Described as 'a turn based civilization strategy game about controlling the map, fighting enemy tribes, discovering new lands and mastering new technologies,' Polytopia is a game that is thought highly of by Musk, and he says it has influenced his strategy when it comes to business. In fact, Musk became quite obsessed with the game.

He said it'd teach people, like his brother Kimbal, how to be CEO's themselves - but Musk said had to get rid of it as it was taking up too many 'brain cycles'.

It even led to a fight with another ex of his, Grimes, who deeply upset Musk during a Polytopia session when she launched an attack on him despite having agreed to work together. She said it was "it was one of our biggest fights ever," that led to Musk giving Grimes the cold shoulder for an entire day.

As for other games, Musk mentioned his fondness for spacecraft launch sim Kerbal Space Programin an old Reddit AMA. The Randian philosophy of Bioshock's Andrew Ryan is thought to be a big influence of Musk, who lists the game series among his favourites, also naming Fallout, Warcraft, Civilization and Mass Effect.

He's also spent a bit of time speaking aboutSaints Row IV, in odd replies to news clips about President Joe Biden.

Nintendo games? Musk is a big fan of Super Smash Bros: Ultimate where he plays as Zero Suit Samus

Here's the list in full:

Overwatch

Elden Ring

Warcraft

Diablo IV

Quake

Bioshock

Civilization series

Mass Effect series

Fallout series

Polytopia

Kerbal Space Progam

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel