Four big ways Google's Bard AI will change the game

It seems in the not-so-distant future Google Search will be replaced with artificial intelligence chat and their latest development is one step toward that.

On Tuesday, Google announced it would begin opening beta testing of its new AI, called Bard.

“Bard seeks to combine the breadth of the world’s knowledge with the power, intelligence, and creativity of our large language models,” a press release from Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai said.

According to Pichai, Bard will expand upon search giving people quicker, more straightforward, and easier-to-understand answers. Enough so that people can ask Bard to simplify a question for a nine-year-old.

Here are some of the ways Bard can potentially change the way we search.

Plan events

According to Google, Bard can assist in helping plan events, like a baby shower.

By comprehending guides from searches, Bard will take the information and then tell users what steps they need to take to plan a successful event.

Make information digestible for children

One of the examples Pichai gives of Bard’s capabilities is making it easier to explain complex topics to children.

“Bard can be an outlet for creativity, and a launchpad for curiosity, helping you to explain new discoveries from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope to a 9-year-old,” the press release says.

Like ChatGPT, Bard can take complicated prompts and break them down.

Get recipe ideas based on what’s in your fridge

Another example Google provides to exemplify Bard’s ability to break down complicated topics is asking it to give recipe ideas based on what is in your refrigerator.

Break down multiple perspectives on a topic

More people are turning to Google to understand nuanced subjects rather than factually based questions, according to the press release.

So rather than spend hours digging through blogs and websites to understand both sides of an argument or multiple perspectives on a question, Bard can give users a rundown of each argument.

“Soon, you’ll see AI-powered features in Search that distill complex information and multiple perspectives into easy-to-digest formats so you can quickly understand the big picture and learn more from the web,” Pichai says.

Bard will become more widely available to the public in the coming weeks.

