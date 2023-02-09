How to get access to Bard - Google's new ChatGPT rival

Google has launched a new AI chatbot rival to ChatGPT, and it could be rolled out within weeks.

Bard is currently undergoing testing by a select group and will reportedly be a 'lightweight' version of existing language model, Lamda.

"Bard seeks to combine the breadth of the world's knowledge with the power, intelligence, and creativity of our large language models," wrote boss, Sundar Pichai, in a blog post.

It's thought this could be the biggest propeller so far towards AI-based search engines becoming the norm.

