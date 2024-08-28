Groundbreaking Loch Ness research reveals that 'mini-monsters' are in its waters

Loch Ness and its mythical monster have fascinated conspiracy theorists for decades – but new research has thrown up some interesting developments which might just change people’s perspectives on the supposed home of the famous beasty.

Of course, the creature from Scottish folklore is said to inhabit Loch Ness with rumours dating back to the 19th century.

No evidence has ever been uncovered, and a new study has found that there actually might be “mini-monsters” in the loch, rather than a bigger creature [via IFLScience ].

The study from the University of Aberdeen involved experts dropping a holographic camera into the loch, which has never been done before.

The device known as a weeHoloCam can capture digital holographic images that show microscopic organisms, later produced with the help of artificial intelligence.

So what are these “mini-monsters” that the team came across? They’re actually magnified plankton particles, which offer more insight into the make-up of the loch than any research that’s come before.

The lesser-spotted Loch Ness Monster iStock

“This was a unique opportunity for us to deploy the weeHoloCam in fresh water, as it has previously only been used in the ocean,” said Dr Thangavel Thevar from the University of Aberdeen’s School of Engineering.

“We were curious as to what the water quality would be like, especially at lower depths, as we know that too much peat could obstruct the recording path of the instrument. But we lowered the camera to around 200 metres [656 feet] and were able to see lots of interesting particles which, by working with biologists, should be able to give us more information about the biodiversity of Loch Ness.”

“Mini-monsters” might not be quite the result conspiracy theorists were after, granted, and the hunt for the Loch Ness monster is clearly still very much still on for some.

In fact, Nasa was recently asked to turn its attention from outer space to the Scottish Highlands in order to help.

According to the official Loch Ness Monster sightings register, there have been more than 1,156 sightings of the beast since the first organised surface watch of Loch Ness: Sir Edward Mountain’s expedition back in 1934.

