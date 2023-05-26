Man suffers 'triple penis fracture' after hearing a 'snap' during sex

One unlucky guy lived out every man’s worst nightmare recently, after suffering a “triple penis fracture”.

A man from Tanzania was hospitalised after hearing his penis “snap” during sex. Details of the grisly injury were recorded in the International Journal of Surgery Case Reports.

The “snap” happened “when the penis slipped out, lost the way” and struck his female partner “as he was trying to reinsert it”.

It’s enough to make anyone wince, and the extent of his injury was revealed after he took himself to hospital.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Doctors took a look and found the penis to be severely swollen and covered in blood.

iStock

They diagnosed him with having a “fractured” penis, which refers to a rupture in the fibrous connective tissue, called the tunica albuginea.

Not only that, but an MRI scan also showed that there were three clear points of injury along the tunica albugine, with the main “fractures” in the erectile tissues known as the corpora cavernosa and the corpus spongiosum.

The man was taken into surgery before being discharged three days later. He also had a catheter fitted in his urethra which was removed after three weeks.

“He was seen at the clinic six months post-operative where he reported having resumed his sexual life with no any difficulties and the penile shaft looked OK,” his doctors said in the report.

It sounds like all kinds of pain, and it’s an injury that is becoming more and more common.

The NHS revealed stats in 2020 that showed 38 percent rise in such injuries from 2014 to 2020. Doctors speculated at the time that it could be down to pornography viewing habits leading to more couples trying unusual sexual positions, as well as an increase in the use of Viagra.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.