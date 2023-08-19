Twitter/X owner Elon Musk has driven yet another push to rival social media platforms after he once again confirmed his intention to scrap the platform’s block feature because – in his view – it “makes no sense”.

Musk wrote back in May that users “blocking public posts” on his social media network “makes no sense”, and that the tool “needs to be deprecated” and replaced with “a stronger form of mute”.

While blocking stops an account from viewing your tweets, ‘mute’ means the user – provided you don’t follow them back - can still interact with your posts without you being notified about it, and them being aware of that fact.

Now, in response to a tweet from the Tesla Owners Silicon Valley account about the reason why someone would block or mute an account on X, Musk again stressed the block feature is “going to be deleted as a ‘feature’”, with the exception of direct messages or ‘DMs’.

Yes, the direct messaging feature which is currently limited to 500 sent messages a day…

“It makes no sense”, he added.

To the surprise of hardly anybody, Musk’s plans proved immensely unpopular with other X users – including in the Community Notes feature – with women explaining the type of abuse they’ve had to block on the platform:





Oh, and then there’s the slight problem that both Google and Apple require the presence of a block feature in order for an app to be listed on their app stores:

Under section 1.2 of Apple’s App Store Review guidelines, “social networking services” have to include “the ability to block abusive users from the service”, while Google states apps featuring user-generated content (UGC) must “implement robust, effective, and ongoing UGC moderation” which includes providing an “in-app system for blocking UGC and users”.

Awkward.

And amid all the outcry, Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino – who Musk appointed back in May – has tried her best to reassure X users by insisting their safety “is our number one priority”.

“We’re building something better than the current state of block and mute. Please keep the feedback coming,” she wrote.

Aqueel Miqdad, a software engineer at X, elaborated on possible upgrades to muting in his thread responding to concerns, saying this could include “not [allowing] people you mute to reply or quote you”.

While blocked individuals are unable to do that at present, Miqdad appeared to suggest the feature will be changed so that ‘muted’ users can still see the post – just not interact with it.

He continued: “Preventing an account from seeing your posts does not work in practice. Anyone with any intent can find out what you post by simply creating another account or logging out.”

Except, they can’t, as Twitter/X blocked individuals from viewing an account’s tweets without making an account of their own last month, in a week which also saw the platform implement a temporary reading limit on tweets to keep the site working.

The fallout continues…

