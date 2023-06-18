AI has imagined what the Simpsons would look like if they were real modern people

By now we've seen what AI is capable of especially when its dealing with beloved cultural figures but a new take on The Simpsons might have gone too far according to some fans.

Previously, AI has shown us what the likes of The Simpsons and The Avengers would have looked like if they were sitcoms in the 1980s.

Well, thanks to Midjourney and one Reddit user we now know what the various Simpsons characters could look like if they were real people living in 2023.

Over on the Midjourney subreddit @Crows_HeadIC shared what happened when they asked the AI image generator to reimagine the Simpsons as modern-day characters.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The post has 20 different images and features all the main Simpsons family as well as other favourites such as Ned Flanders, Mr Burns, Patty and Selma, Apu, Smithers, Principal Skinner, Moe, Lenny and Carl.









One of the biggest talking points on the thread was about the recreation of Marge who now has tattoos and a long blue hair, instead of a tall vertical bonnet.

One person said: "Marge is the only one that doesn’t work. Everyone else is great."

Another wrote: "I struggled a lot with Marge. But why not give her a modern edge."

However, another person disagreed adding: "Marge is hot AF."

Consensus was split on the other characters too with some loving the redesigns and others not being convinced.

One user wrote: "Homer doesn't resemble anything like him except the baldness."

Another said: "Flanders and Comic Book Guy are bang on."

A third added: "Damn, Lenny Carl and Skinner got mad glow ups."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.