Tattoos could be linked with cancer risk, new study finds

Tattoos are something many of us have these days, but experts have recently looked into the long-term effects of the inkings on the body.

New research has found that the ink doesn't say in the place where the tattoo was done. Instead, when the ink penetrates the skin, particles from the ink can move and amass in the lymph nodes.

This is a part of the body that helps the body fight infection and disease, so it plays an important role in our immune system.

Are there any health impacts of this?

Both the Department of Public Health and the Department of Clinical Research at the University of Southern Denmark (SDU) collaborated in a study to further answer this question.

"We can see that ink particles accumulate in the lymph nodes, and we suspect that the body perceives them as foreign substances," said Henrik Frederiksen, consultant in haematology at Odense University Hospital and clinical professor at SDU.

"This may mean that the immune system is constantly trying to respond to the ink, and we do not yet know whether this persistent strain could weaken the function of the lymph nodes or have other health consequences."

Data from Danish Twin Tattoo Cohort pairs - which has details on over 5,900 twins - showed that those with tattoos are diagnosed with skin and lymphoma cancers more than those who are tattooless, and researchers were able to discover this by comparing tattoo patterns alongside cancer diagnoses.

From their findings, experts are worried that chronic inflammation may be caused by the tattoo ink, which may lead to abnormal cell growth in the long run and ultimately increase the risk of cancer.

"The unique aspect of our approach is that we can compare twin pairs where one has cancer, but they otherwise share many genetic and environmental factors," says Jacob von Bornemann Hjelmborg, professor of biostatistics at SDU.

"This provides us with a stronger method for investigating whether tattoos themselves may influence cancer risk."

Does tattoo size impact cancer risk?

Additionally, the study also indicated a connection between large tattoos and cancer, particularly inkings bigger than a palm.

For instance, the rate for lymphoma is nearly three times higher for those with large tattoos as opposed to individuals with no tattoos ( this rate factors in age, when the tattoo was done and how long participants have been examined for this research).

(An independent Swedish study also noted this link last year).

"This suggests that the bigger the tattoo and the longer it has been there, the more ink accumulates in the lymph nodes. The extent of the impact on the immune system should be further investigated so that we can better understand the mechanisms at play," said Signe Bedsted Clemmensen, assistant professor of biostatistics at SDU.



What about the tattoo ink colour?

According to Clemmensen, researchers "do not see a clear link between cancer occurrence and specific ink colours," but noted this "does not mean that colour is irrelevant."

"We know from other studies that ink can contain potentially harmful substances, and for example, red ink more often causes allergic reactions. This is an area we would like to explore further."

Future research plans

Next on the researcher's agenda is to look at a molecular level as to how ink particles affect the function of lymph nodes and to see if particular types of lymphoma have a closer connection to tattoos.

As tattoos are for life, they also want to gain further knowledge on the impact of the lymph nodes being exposed to ink particles over a lifetime.

"This can help us assess whether there is a real health risk and what we might do to reduce it," said Clemmensen.

