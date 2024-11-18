Met Office has warned large parts of the UK to prepare for "disruptive snow" with a number of yellow weather warnings for snow and ice set to come into place.

The warnings will be for areas across northern England as far south as Stoke-on-Trent, parts of northern Wales, Northern Ireland and northern areas of Scotland.

Northern England and Wales' warnings last from 7pm on 18 November to 10am the following day with Northern Ireland's on a similar timescale.

Parts of northern Scotland have a warning in place from 4pm on 18 November through to 20 November at 10am though.

This weather is due to an Arctic maritime airmass that's already over parts of the UK, according to Met Office.

"An area of low pressure slides its way eastwards on Monday night," chief meteorologist Dan Suri said.



"The associated frontal system, marking the boundary between cold air in the north and milder conditions to the south, will bring disruptive snow to some areas between Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

"This is likely to coincide with rush hour, leading to disruption to some transport routes across a central swathe of the UK on Tuesday morning. It will also be windy in the far south.

"Updates to the warnings throughout the week are likely, so it is important to stay up to date with the latest forecast."

After the weather front clears, cold northernly winds will be felt and it will be much colder across the UK for the rest of the week with daytime temperatures only in the low single digits although it will be sunny.

The weekend will be milder and wetter.

