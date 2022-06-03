Despite losing the defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp, Amber Heard is at least winning in the movie production stakes as she currently has more movies in the works than he does.

Depp won the defamation trial against her ex-husband earlier this week and will subsequently receive $10 million in damages as a consequence. Meanwhile, Heard will also receive $2 in damages after she won three counter claims.

There is speculation over whether Heard will be able to pay the damages to Depp but she does have other things that she can look forward to in the meantime.

Heard is due to star in three upcoming movies, two more than Depp currently has in the works. The 36-year-old actor is still starring in Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, despite having her role as Jason Momoa's love interest, Mega, cut to just 10 minutes despite having a prominent role in the first film.

A petition to have her completely removed from the film has amassed millions of votes, with veteran cult actor Bruce Campbell joking that he would be interested in replacing Heard in the role.

Elsewhere, she will also star in the thriller In The Fire which is currently in post-production but does not have a release date. She is also set to appear in the romantic thriller Run Away With Me, which is in pre-production.

Depp, on the other hand, has just one film in pre-production, Jeanne du Barry where he plays Louis XV. He is also filming an animated short for the children's TV show Puffins where he voices a character called Johnny Puff but that is all Depp currently has lined up.

Depp hasn't starred in a film since 2020's Minamata where he played the photographer W. Eugene Smith. He would have starred in the third Fantastic Beasts movie The Secrets of Dumbledore but the role of Grindelwald was recast with Mads Mikkelsen taking on the role instead.

During the defamation trial, Depp's former talent agent Christian Carino said that he was not anywhere any roles that the actor had missed out on because of the accusations aimed at him by Amber Heard.

