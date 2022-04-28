Johnny Depp didn’t lose any film roles because of Amber Heard, agent says

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's former talent agent has spoken out during the couple's defamation trial to say he wasn't aware that Depp had lost any roles because of his ex-wife's op-ed.

However, Christian Carino added that he believes Heard’s allegations of abuse cost the actor the job of playing Captain Jack Sparrow in the sixth Pirate of the Caribbean movie.

In a pre-recorded video he said that he based his opinion off “conversations with colleagues and studios executives...internal and external.”

Depp admitted he would not want to return to the franchise.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

