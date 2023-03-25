Angela White has poured water over claims fellow performer Keiran Lee put her in hospital during a scene the two filmed together.

Last month, Lee appeared on the Pillow Talk podcast where he recounted a scary turn of events after filming a scene with White for over an hour.

He told host Ryan Pownall that White was still suffering from abdominal pain days after the shoot.

"I put her into hospital and this was actually not on purpose," Lee admitted, before suggesting he "could have killed her."

"We were shooting content and we were going active, we were going at it for like over an hour," he candidly explained. "After that, I‘m like ‘see you sweetheart, lovely day’, I’ve gone home then found out two days later she’s gone back home to Australia.

"She said her stomach‘s hurting and had to go see a doctor – apparently her appendix burst in the scene, which could have killed her."

Well now, White has set the record straight, saying that the fiasco was "blown way out of proportion."

"My appendix actually did not burst," she said on the Only Stans podcast with Glenny Balls. She did, however, note that she did have appendicitis "and did have to have emergency surgery to have it removed."

When asked whether the injury was caused by Lee, she responded: "There is no medical evidence to suggest that he was the cause of that."

White went on to say it was more than likely "a pure coincidence," before candidly detailing how large his manhood is.

You can watch the full interview with White in the video below.

